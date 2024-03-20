More than ten years have passed since Michael Schumacher suffered a skiing accident and fell into a coma. Since then, in addition to many rumors, there has been radio silence about the health of the Formula 1 legend. 2024 will also mark exactly thirty years since Schumi won his first Formula One world title. To celebrate this anniversary, the Schumacher family is auctioning off two watches from Michael’s collection.

The first watch with a steel strap was the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph. Schumacher received this watch in 2003 from the then head of the Ferrari team, Jean Todt. On the left side of the dial you will find an image of Schumacher’s helmet. Below is a galloping Ferrari horse and at the top right is a hand above the number 1 with six stars around it. The stars represent the number of Formula One titles won by Schumacher up to 2004.

A year later, Schumacher received another watch as a gift from Todt. This time the team leader presented an FP Journe Vagabondage 1 Model watch. The central part of the dial is covered with 18-karat gold. This watch also features Schumacher’s helmet and the Ferrari logo. The remaining emblems represent the seven world titles that Schumacher won during his career.

How much does a Michael Schumacher watch cost?

Michael Schumacher’s family says they want to share the watch with passionate collectors around the world. That’s why they are put up for auction. Chirstie’s Auction House is honored to be looking for a new owner. The watch will go under the hammer in Geneva on May 13th. Christie’s is not making any predictions about how much the watch will fetch. We know that a regular Royal Oak chronograph sells for between 155,000 and 260,000 euros. Vagabondage 1 even sells for between 1 and 2 million euros.