Bank of the Republic of Haiti, Haiti’s central bank which was attacked by armed gangsters. Photo/The Haitian Times

PORT AU PRINCE – The rampage of armed gangster groups is getting worse in Haiti after gang violence broke out over the last three weeks. Now, it is the turn of the central bank to be attacked.

An employee of the central bank—Bank of the Republic of Haiti (BRH)—said security forces killed at least three people when thwarting a gangster attack on a bank building in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince.

BRH is one of the few important institutions still operating in the capital’s business district, which has been controlled by armed gangsters for the past three weeks.

A bank employee told AFP that on Monday, a group of criminals attacked the bank building but were repulsed by bank security guards as well as police and armed forces.

The employee, who did not want to be named, said three or four suspected criminals had been killed, adding that a bank security guard was also shot and wounded.

“Following yesterday’s incident [Senin] “near BRH’s location on Rue Pavee, security forces and the bank’s security team acted with professionalism and efficiency,” BRH said in X on Tuesday, quoted by AFP, Wednesday (20/3/2024).

“Very grateful to the security guards and police for their constant vigilance and commitment to protecting our community,” continued BRH.

Haiti has been rocked by increasing armed gang violence since late February when armed groups raided a prison, releasing thousands of inmates, as they demanded Prime Minister Ariel Henry resign.

Last week Henry agreed to step down to allow the formation of an interim government, following pressure from his Caribbean neighbors and the United States.