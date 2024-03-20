MOTOR

Type Liquid-cooled, 3-cylinder in-line, DOHC

Displacement 2,458 cc

Bore 110.2 mm

Stroke 85.9 mm

10.8:1 compression

Maximum power 182 HP (134 kW) at 7,000 rpm

Maximum torque 225 Nm at 4,000 rpm

Ride-by-Wire injection, electronic injection

Exhaust 3-in-1 stainless steel manifolds, with 3-outlet silencer

Final drive Shaft drive, bevel gearbox

Multi-disc clutch, oil bath, anti-hopping

6-speed gearbox

CHASSIS

Aluminum frame

Single-sided swingarm, in cast aluminium

Front wheel 17 x 3.5 inches, cast aluminum

Rear wheel 16 x 7.5 inches, cast aluminum

Front tire 150/80 R17 V

Rear tire 240/50 R16

Showa upside down 1+1 47mm cartridge fork, compression and rebound adjustment, 120mm wheel travel

Rear suspension Fully adjustable Showa piggy-back reservoir MSW, with remote hydraulic preload adjustment, travel

107mm wheel

Front brakes Dual 320mm discs, Brembo M4.30 monobloc caliper

4-piston stylema, optimized cornering ABS

Rear brakes Single 300mm disc, Brembo M4.32 4-piston monobloc caliper, Optimized Cornering ABS

Multifunction instrumentation with color TFT screen with:

• Digital speedometer

• On-board computer

• Digital tachometer

• Gear position indicator

• Fuel gauge

• Service indicator

• Thermometer

• Clock

• Riding mode (Rain/Road/Sport/Rider)

The TFT Triumph Connectivity System can be integrated as an accessory and features a Bluetooth module