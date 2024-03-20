Dutch police Porsches are legendary. Good news for enthusiasts: they’re coming back.

Man, those were great times on Dutch motorways back then. Back then you could still drive at a speed of 120 km/h! And if you’re driving too fast, you might get pulled over by a police Porsche with an officer’s tree inside. We don’t know if it’s in writing, but we’ve never seen a cop in a police Porsche WITHOUT a mustache. Facial hair was probably a requirement anyway.

It doesn’t matter that today’s Audi A6s are faster than the Porsches of yesteryear. There’s something special about a tough soldier in a German sports car. You won’t mess with that in your Golf R with its sparkling exhaust.

This is a kind of visual corrective tape. it was no longer a bon ton, but everyone knew it was effective.

Porsche cops are back

Looks like we’ll be able to revive time because the Porsche cops are back! Yooo! Finally, white Porsches with orange stickers are back. Of course, there’s a slight catch because the traffic police aren’t going to sell these fine Audis.

No, this is a Bas Koeten Racing trick. This Dutch racing team competes in several classes, and the 911s are their showpiece (all other race cars can be viewed here).

They don’t hesitate to be original from time to time. For example, they chose an authentic Ironman livery for the Dubai 12 Hours (always fun).

Colorize

The colors of the police Porsche are superbly chosen. not the current blue-orange stripes, but orange areas. And in fact they are much more beautiful, aren’t they? Also nice is the inscription: Tracklimit Police. Humor.

Bas Koeten Racing will take the police Porsche to Italy for the 12 Hours of Mugello. This track was once the scene of the Tuscan Grand Prix.

Photo credit: Bas Koeten Racing.

