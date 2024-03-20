On a global level, the pursuit of happiness is a universal objective, but how is this well-being distributed across the spectrum of nations? The World Happiness Report 2024, carried out by the UN, sheds light on this question, in which Finland stands out as the happiest nation, for the seventh consecutive year.

During the exhaustive analysis, the persistence of the Nordic countries at the top of global happiness was highlighted, but above all the presence of a Latin American country within the top 20 positions in the ranking. This Central American country stands out for its ability to surpass nations with greater economic resources, which demonstrates the well-being and satisfaction that transcends the material sphere.

Which is the happiest Latin American country in 2024?

Costa Rica is the representative of happiness in Latin America, since it is part of the 20 happiest countries in the world. This achievement reflects the internal policies and culture of well-being that the country cultivates, in addition to setting a precedent for the region. The ranking was published by the collaboration between the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, the Oxford Wellbeing Research Center and the WHR Editorial Board.

Finland was crowned, for the seventh consecutive year, the happiest country in the world. Photo: Pexels

While other nations struggle to improve their socioeconomic situation, Costa Rica demonstrates that it is possible to achieve a high degree of satisfaction and well-being with management focused on sustainable development and social equity, which is why it occupies 12th place in the international ranking. The happiness of this Latin American nation lies in a combination of social, economic and environmental factors.

This nation achieved this victory thanks to the political stability of this nation, its solid social security, education and health network, in addition to its deep commitment to environmental sustainability, characteristics that configure the framework within which Costa Ricans enjoy a high level of well-being. The country stands out for its ability to foster an inclusive and resilient society.

A country’s happiness is measured through the World Happiness Report, which evaluates several factors, such as GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom to make life decisions, generosity, and perception of corruption. These indicators help understand how citizens feel about their well-being and satisfaction with life, providing a comparative overview between nations.

Happiness ranking in Latin America

Costa Rica (12th place).Mexico (25th place).Uruguay (26th place).El Salvador (33rd place).Chile (38th place).Brazil (44th place).Argentina (48th place).Paraguay (50th place). Peru (Position 68). Venezuela (Position 79).

What is the happiest country in the world?

Finland leads the World Happiness Report 2024 and remains at the top for seven consecutive years thanks to its exceptional quality of life, social cohesion and public policies aimed at the well-being of its inhabitants. Happiness in this country is attributed to a combination of economic, social and environmental factors that foster a safe, equitable and healthy environment.

This recognition reflects the success of Finnish policies in key areas, such as education, health, income equality and environmental protection. These elements, along with strong trust in government institutions and a deep sense of community, are fundamental to understanding why Finns report such high levels of satisfaction with their lives.