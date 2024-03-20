Argentina, in the 20th century, stood out for having up to 47,000 kilometers of railway tracks, which positioned it among the most prominent services globally. At the same time, the passenger train played a fundamental role in Paraguay, since it is widely used by its population.

As time went by, the length of railway tracks in Argentina experienced a notable reduction, while in Paraguay, passenger service practically became extinct.

Currently, the Posadas-Encarnación Binational train is the only international passenger rail service between Argentina and Paraguay, which crosses the Paraná River 46 times per week, facilitating rapid transit between both countries.

YOU CAN SEE: The country with the highest mountain in the world after the Himalayas is in South America

What is the Posadas-Encarnación Binational Train like, the only one in South America that connects two countries?

This service, inaugurated on December 31, 2014, has maintained its continuous operation, with some pauses, to this day. The route is carried out on 1,435 millimeter wide roads, connecting Posadas, capital of the province of Misiones in Argentina, with Encarnación, capital of the department of Itapúa in Paraguay. This route offers 46 weekly trips and has a maximum capacity per formation of 250 passengers.

Every 30 minutes, from Monday to Friday, between 7:15 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., the service is offered. Furthermore, this train not only fulfills a transportation role, but has also become a tourist attraction, thanks to its passage through the San Roque González de Santa Cruz International Bridge over the Paraná River.

The train was inaugurated on December 31, 2014 and has maintained its continuous operation, with some pauses, until now. Photo: La Nación

For those who wish to travel on the Posadas-Encarnación Binational Train, the process is quite simple given the geographical proximity of Argentina and Paraguay. However, it is an essential requirement, for international crossing, that all passengers have their national identity document, passport or valid federal ID card.

In addition, minors must present their birth certificate, family booklet or birth certificate, along with an authorization to travel, issued by a justice of the peace or notary. The corresponding customs procedures must also be carried out for the entry or exit of both countries with any type of products.

YOU CAN SEE: A South American country is chosen as the most beautiful in the region and third in the world in 2024

What are the characteristics of the Posadas-Encarnación Binational Train?

Stations: the main terminals are the Posadas Train Station in Argentina and the Encarnación Train Station in Paraguay. Both stations are strategically located for easy access to city centers and other modes of transportation.

Travel duration: The trip between Posadas and Encarnación is relatively short, usually taking around 10 to 15 minutes, depending on service conditions and border control procedures.

The Posadas-Encarnación Binational Train is the only international passenger rail service between Argentina and Paraguay. Photo: RCC

Cost of the ticket: the price of the tickets is generally affordable (around 810 pesos), since it seeks to promote the use of the train for cross-border connection. Prices may vary, so it is advisable to check the current rate.

Capacity and comfort: Trains are designed to carry a significant number of passengers, as well as offering comfort during the short journey. Capacity may vary depending on the train model used, but with a maximum capacity of 250 passengers.

YOU CAN SEE: Chancay Megaport, the only one in China in Latin America: “The most modern in port matters”

Immigration and customs procedures: since it is a binational service, passengers must undergo the corresponding immigration and customs controls. The specific procedures may vary, but generally ways are sought to make these procedures as expeditious as possible so as not to delay travelers.

Safety: During the journey, measures are taken to ensure the safety of passengers, including the presence of security personnel and compliance with transport and railway regulations.

Additional services: depending on the administration of the service, additional services may be offered on board or at the stations, such as ticket sales, traveler information, among others.