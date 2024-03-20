The roar and crackle in the local tunnel gradually subside as Mercedes-AMG gradually says goodbye to its V8. For example, the new E 63 promises to be a plug-in hybrid with a six-cylinder engine, while the C 63 goes even further with four cylinders. Even the iconic SL isn’t left out, because while it’s still available with a V8 engine, for the first time it can be had with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. So, two guesses as to what fate awaits the technically close Mercedes-AMG GT…

Especially for purists

Indeed: meet the Mercedes-AMG GT 43, the new entry-level model in the coupe range. It was already available as the GT 63 4MATIC+ and GT 55 4MATIC, but despite the different power outputs, both had a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. The new GT 43 now cuts those numbers in half, as it’s available with the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine as the SL 43… Or something like that. While the convertible produces just 381 hp, the coupe makes 421 hp. and 500 Nm of torque from the slightly electrified engine, matching the “world’s most powerful four-cylinder production engine” of its A 45 S brother. Your poor GT will hit 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds and then continue on to 280 km /h.

Mercedes-AMG calls the target audience for this GT 43 not beggars, but “purists.” This base version is also the only one that sends power to the rear wheels instead of four. Coupled with a lighter engine, this should save significant weight, although the Germans do not say exactly how many kilograms. In addition, your GT 43 will still receive an active rear spoiler, while AMG Ride Control adaptive dampers, the AMG Dynamic Plus package with Race Mode and a steering rear axle are available as options. We don’t yet know how much you’ll have to pay for it. However, you can expect it to be much cheaper than, for example, a GT 63 4MATIC+ should cost, as you pay €196,504 for it – swallow.