The refuge where Freddie Mercury lived the last decade of his life has been put up for sale with offers exceeding $30 million. The house located in London was bought by the Queen leader in the 1980s. “I saw the house, I fell in love with it and in half an hour it was mine,” the singer said about the home, according to the book ‘Mercury: An Intimate Biography of Freddie Mercury’, by journalist Lesley-Ann Jones.

Mercury liked to be surrounded by “splendid things,” so he made extensive renovations to the house, including works of art by Picasso, Dalí and Matisse. “I want to live a Victorian life, surrounded by exquisite disorder,” Freddie said, according to Euronews.

Mercury secluded himself in this house in London to spend his last days. Photo: admagazine

The house was left by the singer, along with all his possessions, to his friend and ex-girlfriend Mary Austin, which was put up for sale at the end of February. “This home has been the most glorious box of memories because it has so much love and warmth in every room,” Austin said in a statement.

“It has been a pleasure living there and I have many wonderful memories here. Now that she’s empty, I’m transported back to the first time we saw him. “Since Freddie and I walked through the legendary green door, it has been a place of peace, an artist’s true home, and now it is time to entrust that sense of peace to the next person,” she added.

Mercury died due to complications from AIDS on November 24, 1991, one day after officially announcing that he had this disease. Photo: AFP

The weeks before Mercury’s death

Freddie Mercury never admitted to his family that he suffered from AIDS. His sister sadly remembers those days in a documentary and regrets that the Queen singer was aware of his deterioration.

In 1990, Queen received a prestigious British music award. Despite the seriousness of Freddie’s health, the group decided to accept him, as Roger Taylor, the band’s drummer, recalls.

Mercury was facing serious health problems, including impaired eyesight and the need for intravenous medication three times a day. Despite her pain, she found the strength to record her last video clip.

Queen has had a major influence on music and popular culture, and their record sales are estimated at between 250 and 300 million, making them one of the best-selling music artists in the world. Photo: AFP

Freddie left his music recorded and retired to his home in London, where he was accompanied by his personal assistant, his boyfriend and his cook. Freestone, his assistant, was by his side until the end. Freddie decided to stop the medication that was keeping him alive and opted to take only painkillers in his last two weeks.

The press published speculations that disturbed the family. On November 24, 1991, Freddie Mercury fell into a coma. His assistant remembers that after the doctor left, they noticed that Freddie had stopped moving. Just one day earlier, he had announced that he was suffering from AIDS.

Freddie Mercury, born Farrokh Bulsara, was born on September 5, 1946 in Stone Town, Zanzibar, now part of Tanzania. He was a British singer and songwriter, known worldwide for having been the lead vocalist and pianist of the rock band Queen.

Mercury joined the band Queen in 1970 and became the lead vocalist and pianist. Photo: AFP

Mercury is recognized for his powerful voice and extravagant performances. As a songwriter, he wrote many of Queen’s hits, such as ‘Killer Queen’, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, ‘Somebody to Love’, ‘We Are the Champions’, ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’, ‘Crazy Little Thing Called’ Love’, among others.

In addition to his activity with the band, in the eighties, he launched his solo career that led him to publish two albums: ‘Mr. Bad Guy’ (1985) and ‘Barcelona’ (1988), the latter in collaboration with the Spanish soprano Montserrat Caballé.