There is very little left until the start of the new edition of The Island of the Famous, but several problems would have befallen Vladimir Luxuria!

The Island of the Famous does not start very well, as bad news seems to have hit Vladimir Luxuria a few hours after the start of the program. What happened in Honduras? How is the program presenter involved?

Let’s try to clarify this mystery which could make this edition not exactly the luckiest ever.

A bad surprise for Vladimir Luxuria

The new edition of L’Isola dei Famosi should begin in a few days. There are so many changes that will occur in these months, first of all the change in management. In fact, the very talented Vladimir Luxuria will present the program.

Not only did she win the program several years ago, but she had the opportunity to play the role of commentator during the latest edition of the show. Accompanying her on this adventure is Elenoire Casalegno as a special correspondent from Honduras.

Apparently, however, the first problems would begin to appear a few days after the broadcast. All the negative news would focus precisely on the presenter, who would not be experiencing an optimal period in view of the start of the format. What happens?

Stormy air on the Island of the Famous

Credits: Gossip Diva

The start for this new edition of the survival reality show has been set for April 8th. Apparently, however, the problem that has affected the production and the presenter of the show concerns precisely the choice of the cast of islanders.

According to what was stated by some sources, very few castaways have agreed to participate in the Canale 5 show. It will therefore be necessary to take action to recruit the rest of the cast. It is also said that the presenter will not even be able to pose for the cover of Chi due to the lack of the cast.

Unfortunately we can’t do anything but wait to understand who the protagonists of this new edition will be, hoping that once again the desired success will be achieved!