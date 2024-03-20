Kate Middleton has no respite: a new case ruins her serenity

In recent times, Kate Middleton’s name has appeared on the front pages of newspapers more than ever. The Princess of Wales is used to the spotlight. Ever since she entered the English royal family, she has had to deal with the curiosity of the international press, which, however, sometimes leads to the morbid.

At the London Clinic they have opened an investigation into an alleged attempt by a member of staff to access the 42-year-old’s medical data. An act capable of undermining its confidentiality and shaking the very centre, renowned for its discretion and, therefore, frequented by numerous prominent figures. The news certainly does not please even those responsible, but it remains to be established whether the video published by the Sun is authentic, because the impression of many is that the subject portrayed is not the real Kate, but a lookalike.

Kate Middleton ends up in the crosshairs again: investigations begin

Meanwhile, Kensington Palace prefers to avoid escalating the situation and releases cautious comments, defining the matter of mere interest to the London Clinic. Already tested by the operation and the recent controversies, Kate Middleton would be aware of the recent developments, but she would be too tried to withstand a further scandal. At this moment, your priority is your personal serenity.

In recent weeks, much has been written about the woman. Her subjects fear for her health, and the photo she posted on social media of her on Mother’s Day fueled their fears. The most astute observers noticed the manipulation, which was then admitted by the person concerned. In a formal capacity, you attributed the changes made to the simple curiosity of experimenting with photo editing. A thesis about which many have expressed strong doubts, in light of the period experienced. As if this weren’t enough, discussions about Prince William’s alleged extramarital liaison are taking center stage.