Hermès sued: irregular ways to access Birkins

A legal dispute regarding the famous Birkin it bag has emerged with the French fashion house Hermès, which is being sued by two Californian customers, Tina Cavalleri and Mark Glinoga, for alleged antitrust violations and unfair business practices. Hermès is known for its policy of requiring customers to put themselves on a waiting list to purchase iconic models such as the Birkin and Kelly, thus creating a waiting period that can be quite long before they can get the much-desired bags.

According to legal documents filed by the plaintiffs, Cavalleri spent a considerable sum at an Hermès boutique, but was forced to purchase other products to obtain the opportunity to purchase a Birkin. In September 2022, when she attempted to purchase another Birkin, she was told that that particular model was reserved for “customers who have consistently supported the fashion house’s business.” This led Cavalleri to conclude that she had to spend more on other Hermès products to have access to the Birkin she wanted.

In 2023, Glinoga made a similar attempt to purchase a Birkin, but was advised by Hermès sales associates to consider purchasing other items to increase his chances of getting the desired model. In essence, both Cavalleri and Glinoga accuse Hermès of linking access to purchasing a Birkin to the obligation to spend more on other items from the fashion house.

The plaintiffs allege that these practices are illegal and seek compensatory and punitive damages, as well as appropriate injunctive relief to stop these practices. It is also claimed that Hermès sales associates do not receive direct commissions on sales of it bags such as the Birkin, but are incentivized through a 3% commission on other ancillary products sold, in order to incentivize shoppers to make additional purchases.

Despite requests for comment on this story, both Hermès and the plaintiffs’ lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for clarification from international news outlets.