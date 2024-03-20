Yesterday was a very important day for Daniela Di Maggio and for all those who loved Giogiò Cutolo, the 24-year-old musician killed last August. The juvenile court in fact sentenced his killer to 20 years in prison. Giovanbattista’s mother reported a very serious event that happened after the sentence. A horrible gesture that the father of the 17-year-old convicted would have made to the friends of her son.

The Juvenile Court of Naples yesterday, at the end of the abbreviated trial, sentenced Luigi B. to a sentence of 20 years in prison. The preliminary hearing judge therefore accepted the requests of the prosecutor who asked for the maximum sentence for the murderer of Giogiò Cutolo, the 24-year-old musician who was brutally murdered by gunshots last August 31, in Piazza del Municipio in Naples.

A very important result and welcomed with great satisfaction by Giovanbattista’s mother. According to the woman, this is a very important message, which will serve to save the lives of many young people like her beloved Giogiò in the future.

At the end of the trial, the woman told Il Corriere della Sera, however, a very serious event occurred and the person responsible, according to Daniela Di Maggio, was the father of the 17-year-old accused:

When he left the court, the murderer’s father made the gun gesture to Giogiò’s friends. A very serious fact, which in my opinion should be punished. And he says a lot about the context in which this boy grew up. But does anyone really believe that he can be recovered?

Provocative attitudes that would also have occurred during the same trial, and even on the part of the accused himself. Giovanbattista’s mother said that Luigi B. was in front of him and that she could have looked at her, asked for forgiveness, hugged her. Instead nothing.

When the judge asked him why he should grant him the benefit of probation, as his lawyer had requested, he replied in dialect: ‘Because I am 17 years old and I am a minor.’ He considered it a right of him.