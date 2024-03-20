It was supposed to be New Year’s Eve with no time limits. DJs were invited, the program included techno-dance, including from Inner Lakes, in dark shades of electronica or Trippy dance music from HyperLili. But two days before kick-off, late last year, something went wrong. Daniel Bishop, co-owner of the Laak club behind The Hague Hollands Spoor, was told by police that the event had been cancelled. That in the mayor’s office, with all the New Year’s bustle in the city, they were still too afraid of too many people gathered together.

Club Laak had to disappoint hundreds of partygoers at the last minute via social media: “We must inform you that the municipality of The Hague has decided not to issue a permit.” The Hague’s night culture is at its best, says Bishop. “The political will is there, but ultimately there is a bureaucracy at City Hall. You’re stuck with a footnote in the permit.” Club Laak, a cultural hotbed with a nightclub, project spaces and restaurant in an old industrial warehouse, is one of the few places in The Hague that has a place for underground nightlife culture. Unlike Amsterdam, for example, Hofstad does not have large, well-known clubs with evening dance events.

Alderman for Culture (D66)Saskia Bruines We want to create a nightlife culture where you can deviate from the norm in relative anonymity.

However, The Hague wants to breathe life into this night track. The city now has a municipal night vision, which will be officially unveiled in April. Including the subsidy pots that come with it. Because The Hague may be a boring international city of justice and peace, writes responsible adviser Saskia Bruines (Culture, D66) in a note about this night vision, “but at night deviations from it are allowed.”

The Hague symbolizes nightlife culture, where you can “deviate from the norm while maintaining relative anonymity and without being judged,” says Bruines. Experts in this field are talking about a reversal of the trend. Because city government agencies and embassies for a long time wanted nothing to do with him. Catering entrepreneurs in the city center are doing the same. Nightly dance events can be organized in the entertainment areas. They don’t find it commercially interesting.

Although there is a need for such an alternative night scene. Director of The Hague alternative culture center PIP David Schoch looks with envy at Amsterdam, where the city council has long had such a night vision. PIP, the home of The Hague’s nightlife culture for seventeen years, has until now had to be located in an industrial area on the outskirts of the city. “And the initiators in Amsterdam are given the opportunity to give ideas for an evening outside the entertainment zone in the center a chance,” says Schoch. He also wants it in The Hague. “Then you can also build a diverse and thriving nightlife here. And the city deserves it. The night is as important as the day.”

A pleasant night contributes to the attractiveness of the city, according to the municipality now. Five years ago, Richard de Mos from Hart voor den Haag already started doing this as a newly appointed councilor. According to De Mos, he did everything possible to raise the amount of nightlife in the city “beyond the level of Schin op Geul”. Because in The Hague it was not a big deal, De Mos said last week on the TV program Sophie & Jeroen. This should have been possible with five night permits. “Because if we want to get off to a good start in The Hague, we have to have room to do it until the early hours of the morning.”

Five years later, this growth in the nightlife market is barely noticeable. There is also a controversial criminal case involving night permits that De Mos allegedly issued to fellow party members. And three proceedings are underway in the State Council to cancel these permits. The criminal case did not interfere with the plans. These night permits were simply issued in 2019 after house searches and raids on City Hall. According to De Mos, a market study was conducted and five permits were sought and issued: “No one is at an advantage, no one is at a disadvantage.”

However, nightlife has not improved since then. Five years later, there are almost no more places where people can get off the floor after midnight. Not so strange. Of the entrepreneurs involved, not one actually intended to go out at night, as they subsequently told the police in that criminal case. One entrepreneur wanted to use this late-night permit to open a late-night takeout wok restaurant. And Atilla Akyol – a party member and friend of De Mos, as well as a suspect in the case – who managed to obtain two of those five permits, had no plans other than a night of gambling, a restaurant and “a little shisha”, as quoted by Advocate General Koos Plooi during a meeting last week. A reading that Akyol denies when asked about it. According to him, the Opera did host dance events, but this stage also stopped during the corona pandemic.

The market study DeMos is working on cannot be found at City Hall, the spokesperson said. “In 2019, not a single cultural institution with knowledge of night programs received such permission for the night,” says Schoch. “But since then, the mayor’s office has begun to pay serious attention to the nightlife of The Hague. It would only be better if there was already a vision for this nocturnal culture. And those permits were distributed among more diverse parties.”

Schoch himself was excluded from the game in 2019. Because for such a night permit, entrepreneurs needed to have an area of ​​at least a thousand square meters. The Laak Club did not yet exist. But both PIP and Laak are now negotiating partners in these nightly scenarios for the city. Thus, PIP wants to grow from an alternative entertainment venue into a broadly oriented cultural park and urban scene: INTER-CITY. With daytime and evening programs. Bishop from the Laak Club is a little more careful. After having to cancel his party last New Year’s, he is also taking a break from dance events for a while. “But the vision is there,” Bishop says. “Now the effect. More space is promised for cultural centers and dance events. We have more ability to stay open at night.” But will it work? Bishop still has doubts. “I’m 47 now and I’ve always been a night tiger. So I’ll have to see if things really change.”

Former councilor Richard de Mos (Hart voor Den Haag) expects a “mega-victory” in the 2026 municipal elections. “I will continue to offer solutions to the many problems facing our city with iron discipline,” he said in his closing speech after five days of hearings at the Hague Court of Appeal. De Mos, his party colleague and former adviser Rachid Guernaoui and five businessmen are on trial on suspicion of corruption. Late last year, De Mos wanted to leave. “No more having to defend yourself for receiving multiple party donations.”

According to Advocate General Cos Pluig, De Mos is obliged to cause social harm to himself, he said on Wednesday. There’s nothing wrong with party donations, Ploidge said. But the prosecutor’s office cannot ignore suspicions of official bribery. Last week, prosecutors asked for six months probation and 240 hours of community service against De Mos, as well as a four-year ban from holding public office. A suspended prison sentence, community service and fines were also demanded against Guernaoui and five entrepreneurs. Last year, a Rotterdam court acquitted De Mos. The Court of Appeal will make its decision on June 21.

