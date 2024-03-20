Look, we dared you to go on a road trip in this green seven-seater diesel car.

If you’re looking for one car that can do it all, you’ll quickly end up choosing the larger station wagons, often imported from the south of Germany. Sure, an RS6 Avant, M5 Touring or Mercedes E63 is very cool, but diesels are probably faster over longer distances. You don’t want to know how much a boosted V8 drinks. It may not matter financially (these are expensive cars), but what does matter is what they are designed for: covering vast distances.

A car in the category of fast station wagons with a powerful self-igniter is the Audi A6 Avant Competition. It was a sportier variant compared to the regular Audi A6 3.0 TDI. The regular 3.0 TDI had 320 hp. (after facelift – 313), and the Competition has 326 hp.

Some of them are sold on Marktplaats for the price of a new Opel Astra. One of our regular readers @dutchdriftking found a special option. This is a green example and a seven-seater!

Green diesel car with seven seats.

Yes, seven-seater! In the trunk we see a folding bench, like on the best Volvo, Mercedes E-Class and Peugeot Familiales models in this world. However, it is a seven-seater, just like the rapper Sjoers, a movie star in the erotic film industry. Yes, this is actually correct, but when it comes down to it, it is somewhat disappointing. In the case of this Audi, there is a seat belt and a headrest, but you sit more or less on the floor. There is no room for your feet, so you sit on the floor.

But enough whining, because the rest is truly fantastic. The machine has a green film. Why aren’t there more green cars? It actually looks great! Below, the diesel killer is painted Daytona gray. Not an interesting color, but not ugly either. The car is produced in 2015, mileage is 164 km. The asking price of €35,950 isn’t too bad.

Van Vugt Tuning

The engine was taken care of by horse mechanics from Van Vught Tuning in Marum. That’s right, this is the same shop that increased the power of our 325d endurance tester from 196 hp to 328 hp. (and still passed the particle test with a whiz!). This engine also has a considerable reserve; according to advertising, Johan Van Wout managed to squeeze 400 hp out of it. Torque is not mentioned, but similar engines reach the 800 Nm mark after a software update.

This allows you to hit 100 km/h in less than 5 seconds and reach speeds of over 250 km/h (we think you can reach 280 km/h according to GPS). Of course, consumption is not close to what was possible within the NEDC recommendations. But compared to the RS6, it’s not too bad. In short, this green diesel seven-seater is the coolest used car available today. Interested? You can watch the advertisement here!



Thanks @dutchdriftking for the tip!

