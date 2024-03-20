Fed: Expects three interest rate cuts in 2024

The Fed significantly raised their forecast for US GDP growth to 2.1% this year and still expects three rate cuts of a quarter of a percentage point in 2024. Notably, the Fed expects a rate cut of interest of 75 basis points in 2024 compared to the current 5.25%-5.50%, as in December. Three cuts of 25 basis points are then expected next year and three in 2026.

The Fed’s new projections predict that US GDP will grow by 2.1% in 2024 instead of the 1.4% previously forecast, while in 2025 and 2026 the estimate is 2%. The unemployment rate is expected to rise to 4% in 2024, 4.1 in 2025 and 4% in 2026. Inflation will be 2.4%, 2.2% in 2025 and 2.0% in 2026 , while the ‘core’ one is expected at 2.6% this year, 2.2% in 2025 and 2% in 2026.