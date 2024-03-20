Ducati announces the tenth edition of the “Fisica in Moto” Summer School, the theoretical and practical in-depth laboratory of Physics applied to the world of two wheels organized by the Ducati Foundation with the consultancy of the Free University of Bolzano.

The activity will take place from 15 to 19 July at the “Fisica in Moto” laboratory located inside the Ducati factory in Borgo Panigale in Bologna. These are five highly educational days which will give the children the opportunity to immerse themselves in a real “physics marathon”, during which they will be able to fully experience the world of the Borgo Panigale Rosse and receive support in choosing their study path university students, interacting directly with academic researchers and Ducati and Ducati Corse engineers.

The project is aimed at a maximum of 24 adult students, attending classes IV or V of an Italian secondary school, deserving and with strong scientific predispositions.

The Summer School program offers a wide range of practical and fun activities, including more than 20 hours of experimental team research, in-depth motorcycle seminars, guided visits to key locations of the motorcycle manufacturer such as the Physics Laboratory in Motorcycles, the Ducati Museum and the Training Center built for the DESI (Dual Education System Italy) project, and above all the competition between research teams. The students, in fact, will be divided into groups to work on a study project which will be evaluated by a technical jury of professors and engineers, and by a jury of experts in communication and dissemination.

All students who meet the selection criteria can send a short self-introduction, a letter of recommendation from a teacher and the average of their school grades for the last two years. 24 will be selected among the candidate students. The deadline for submitting the application for admission is Wednesday 29 May at 12:00 am.

More information on how to enroll in the “Fisica in Moto” Summer School and the notice of participation are available on the dedicated website.