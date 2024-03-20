Too much time on the PC can have intimate consequences for men. For this reason, understanding how a man spends his free time may not be a simple curiosity on a first date. Knowing this would in fact provide the aspiring partner with useful information not only to evaluate affinities or common interests, but also to get an idea of ​​how it would go if the evening ended with something more than a goodnight kiss.

This is suggested by a study coordinated by the Chinese urologist Linhui Wang (Changhai Hospital, Naval Medical University Shanghai) and published in ‘Andrology’: having a hobby of being glued to the PC, the researchers warn, increases the risk of erectile dysfunction. In other words, ‘flop’ under the sheets.

Previous work has identified genetic variants linked to sedentary leisure behavior, which includes activities such as watching television, using a computer and driving a car. In the new analysis, “a greater genetic susceptibility to using the PC in leisure time is associated with a greater risk of male erectile dysfunction”.

Studying: too many hours at the computer and the risks of dysfunction increase

Examining data on over 200,000 men, scientists calculated that for every 1.2 hour increase in leisure computer use there was a 3.57 times greater chance of erectile dysfunction. The same evidence did not emerge for the habit of watching TV or driving for leisure. Computer use was not related to depression, anxiety, or indicators of blood circulation disorders, but was linked to lower levels of follicle-stimulating hormone, which plays a key role in sexual development and reproduction in both males and females. in females.

“The study offers substantial evidence of a positive causal association between ‘leisure’ computer use and the risk of erectile dysfunction,” the authors say. “However, further research is needed – they specify – to definitively establish this cause-effect relationship”.