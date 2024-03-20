ANACAPRI – The call for the Lauzi Prize by Mei came out today: here’s how to participate.

Art. 1

Subject of the tender

The object of this announcement is to establish the terms for accessing the selection of unreleased songwriting for the purpose of their admission to the final evening where the songwriting of the year will be awarded, in homage to the artist Bruno Lauzi.

Art. 2

Admission requirements

All artists aged no less than eighteen years old on 30 May 2024, single or in a group, are eligible to participate in the selection (in the case of duos or groups, the age limit must be respected by all members ) who are authors and performers of unpublished songs. Participants will also be able to optionally present their interpretation of a piece by Bruno Lauzi. On the final evening, the finalists will also have to perform a reinterpretation of a piece written by Bruno Lauzi, choosing from his rich and vast repertoire and selected together with the President of the Jury, Giordano Sangiorgi.

The “cover” will be evaluated separately by the jury for the purpose of awarding a special prize. To be admitted to the selection, the song submitted must have the following characteristics:

have never been published, this requirement must be indicated with a specific declaration in lieu of an affidavit pursuant to Presidential Decree 445/2000;

be written in Italian;

Furthermore, members and finalists of previous editions are also admitted, provided they present a new song.

2.1 Definition of “unpublished”

A song is considered unpublished if, in its entire composition or in its musical part alone or in its literary text alone, it has not already been published and/or enjoyed, even if free of charge, by a present or distant audience or which, in any case, has not already been employed in any directly or indirectly commercial activity or initiative or has generated income deriving from any exploitation, verifiable and verifiable with the bodies responsible for collecting copyright and/or publishing rights.

The unpublished work is considered to be invalidated if the text of the composition has already been made public in a draft written in a language other than Italian.

To this end, all participants undertake not to disseminate the aforementioned songs – in whole or in part – even by radio, television, telephone, via the internet, etc. until their eventual first public performance as part of the “Premio Anacapri Bruno Lauzi – Canzone d’Autore” 2024 edition.

Art. 3

Presentation of documentation

The songs must be sent exclusively by e-mail to the address Premioanacapribrunolauzi@gmail.com – (the audio file must have the extension: “*Mp3” no other types of extension will be allowed) indicating in the subject of the email the wording “Premio Anacapri Bruno Lauzi – Author’s Song”.

The email must be received, under penalty of exclusion, no later than May 30, 2024.

The following documentation must be attached to the email, exclusively a single file in PDF format (no other formats will be accepted) with the exception of the photo, which will remain in the possession of the Municipality of Anacapri:

Application for participation in the competition referred to in the attached form;

Release and authorization for photographic and audio/video recordings (for groups the release must be completed by all members);

The literary text of the song, signed by the author and/or authors, as well as by the author and/or authors of the musical piece;

Self-certified declaration that the song is unpublished and has not participated in other competitions;

CV of the artist;

Indication of the SIAE (or other collecting) deposit, only and exclusively if it has occurred;

Photo;

Copy of the candidate’s valid identity document;

Address and telephone numbers.

Please note that registration is free.

Candidates must declare, under their own personal responsibility:

a ) to be 18 years of age on 30 May 2024;

to know and accept fully and without any reservation the regulations for participation and conduct of the event contained in this announcement;

to authorize the Municipality of Anacapri and the artistic direction to process their personal data for the purposes of institutional and/or commercial information, marketing, advertisers, information on services and products of the event “Premio Anacapri Bruno Lauzi – Canzone d’Autore” , 2024 Edition and for publication on the institutional website and on social networks connected to the award. The same data may be communicated to the press and/or to any further subjects involved in activities and/or initiatives connected to the event;

to authorize the Municipality of Anacapri and the artistic direction to carry out photographic, television and audio/video recordings, also made by third parties authorized by the organization itself, on film, tape, in Italy and abroad;

that I have nothing to claim from the Municipality of Anacapri and the artistic direction, which are and remain the owners of the masters and/or its assignees regarding the use of the films and audio/video material as indicated above in points c) and);

False declarations, in addition to being punished by law, will result in the non-admission or exclusion of candidates from the event, at every stage and moment of the same, without the right to any type of reimbursement for any expenses incurred.

The delivery of the package remains at the sender’s sole risk, as does the integrity and quality of the compact discs.

Art. 4

Song selection

The Jury of the Anacapri – Bruno Lauzi Prize will select a shortlist of five compositions from all the songs regularly admitted to the selection and will express a summary judgment relating only to the chosen finalists by drawing up a document which will be kept in a sealed envelope. This judgment is unquestionable. The Jury will communicate the admission of the song to those interested.

The admitted participants will be invited by email to participate in the prize.

The Organization declines all responsibility for any problems relating to postal or electronic addresses.

The lists of names of the candidates invited and the calendar of the event will be made public on the website of the Municipality of Anacapri in the section dedicated to the Award.

It is therefore the responsibility of each candidate to periodically consult the aforementioned website.

Art. 5

Final evening and awards ceremony

The five chosen songs will be performed live on the occasion of the final evening of the “Anacapri – Bruno Lauzi. Author’s song” whose modalities, established by the organization, will be communicated to the admitted artists in good time.

On the final evening, which will be held on 25 July 2024 in Piazza San Nicola in Anacapri, journalists from the press, radio and television will be invited.

The winner will play at the MEi Meeting of Independent Labels in Faenza.

Art. 6

Competent forum

In the event of disputes, the Court of Naples has exclusive jurisdiction.