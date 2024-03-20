Santa Marinella, March 20, 2024 – Following the activation of the institution’s page, which has already been active since December on the social network Facebook, the municipality of Santa Marinella continues to plan activities and initiatives for the communication modernization of the institution. The council actually approved the creation of an official WhatsApp channel where all citizens can freely and freely register and receive periodically and in real time all information related to the activities of the municipality.

“A tool of fundamental importance,” commented Mayor Pietro Tidei, “especially for obtaining information regarding administrative activities, initiatives and communications concerning the relevant public institutions.

The same will be very important and effective for any communications related to hazardous situations, such as weather warnings and/or preventative and civil protection activities if necessary.

A modern, direct and effective tool to inform citizens about what is happening daily in the city, reaching the population in a simple and direct way, obviously protecting the privacy of everyone who intends to register.

In this way – concludes Mayor Tidei – this is a new and developed form of dialogue between the administration and citizens, a smart and technological imprint that keeps pace with the times.”

To subscribe to the channel, simply find in WhatsApp in the appropriate section the link of the Municipality of Santa Marinella and subscribe to the community.

