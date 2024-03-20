Rome, March 20, 2024 – The exhibition features installations “Marco Manzo in Santa Maria dei Miracoli”: they will be installed from March 21 to August 31, 2024; The vernissage will take place on March 21 at 19.00 in the Church of Santa Maria dei Miracoli (Piazza del Popolo, Rome)

“Marco Manzo in Santa Maria dei Miracoli” is the name of the installation route organized by “Il Cigno GG Edizioni”, which will be installed in the church of Santa Maria dei Miracoli (Piazza del Popolo, Rome) from March 21 until August 31, 2024. Admission is free.

The vernissage will take place on Thursday, March 21, at 19:00 in the Church of Santa Maria dei Miracoli (Piazza del Popolo, Rome), and the press conference will take place in the morning, at 11:30, always in the same basilica. In addition to the artists Marco Manzo and Lorenzo Zicichi from Il Cigno GG Edizioni, Don Giuseppe Lonzio, director of the department of culture and liturgical administration of the Vicariate of Rome, and Father Ercole Ceriani, rector of the church of Santa Maria dei. Miracles.

Works from white Carrara marble will be exhibited, the hands of women and men, testifying to violence against women (works from the 58th International Art Exhibition, Venice Biennale), as well as some unpublished works: the white marble sculpture “Pacified Magdalene”, the Glorious Miraculous Cross “, which will be acquired from the artistic heritage of the same temple. “The Glorious Miraculous Cross” of a monumental format about 4 meters high, made in mixed techniques and materials, and two installations depicting two hands “Hands of the Crucifixion”.

“Marco Manzo, a contemporary tattooist and sculptor,” explains Father Ercole Ceriani, rector of the Church of Santa Maria dei Miracoli, “explores human feelings and, in particular, the theme of violence against defenseless victims through exquisite creations. In the Church of Santa Maria dei Miracoli in Piazza del Popolo, the sculptures of Marco Manzo are accompanied by biblical texts in amazing and perfect harmony. Even if the biblical quotations were written in ancient times and in an environment culturally distant from our own, they, like the work of Marco Manzo, testify to an experience that unites the experiences of people of all times and places. In history, as in life, we are faced with events that cannot be deciphered, many questions remain unanswered and often the numbers do not add up: the victim is defenseless in the face of arrogance, and the cry for help is forever waiting for an answer. Despite everything, the biblical texts, like the sculptures of Marco Manzo, are imbued with a persistent and radical belief in the possibility of redemption and salvation.”

This suggested itinerary through the works of Marco Manzo in the Church of Santa Maria dei Miracoli documents the remarkable harmony between the works of the contemporary artist and the biblical texts. “The contemplation of cruel hands and loving hands accompanies our journey, so that everyone can look at their own hands and ask themselves whether they are a source of suffering or comfort for others, not only for those we love, but above all for the outcasts of the Earth from which we meet on our journey,” declares Giuseppe Lorizio, director of the Office of Culture of the Vicariate of Rome. And this is the “good news” that ends with the peaceful woman at the foot of the cross, to whom the Risen One will be the first to be revealed, we dare say that she is the first redeemed,” the Apostle of the Apostles,” who fled from Golgotha. The hands intend to hold the beloved Lord, but he breaks free from the bonds that prevent him from fulfilling his mission, accomplished in the moment when he allowed Mary Magdala to embrace, crucify himself and redeemed her with his endless and unconditional love. We are called to reflect on this human and divine mystery by contemplating the works of Marco Manzo, exhibited in the church, which recalls the miracle of love and calls for the conversion of people and Christians. In fact, even those who no longer believe can be drawn into the dynamism of this humanity that expresses violence, tenderness, embrace and salvation.”

Marco Manzo, artist, tattooist, sculptor and designer, works in both design and sculpture. During his career, he has also managed to successfully leave his mark on the world of tattooing, a sector in which he is the forerunner and main representative, in particular in the “ornamental style”: by combining different stylistic features, he has managed to contextualize his productions in various contemporary art museums. Manzo’s merit lies in the fact that he elevated tattooing to the rank of art, thereby marking an important stage in the history of art. “The ornamental style, of which I am recognized as the predecessor,” explains Marco Manzo, “has as its main goal the modification of the design of the body or sculpture, the optimization of forms and the emphasis on strengths. Therefore, the starting point is the body, not the drawing. Thus, through the study of individual anatomy, the tattoo becomes not a starting point to which the body must adapt, but a consequence of the body itself. That’s where the design came from.” The artist exhibited at MAXXI and MACRO in Rome, institutions where his work was presented as “an expression of contemporary art and haute couture” and where, thanks to the magnificent exhibition Tattoo Forever, this exhibition saw him not only as an artist, but also as an artist. also as a curator and together with the Cultural Heritage, the Municipality of Rome and the Museum of Modern Art, he legitimized tattooing as a new art form. In addition, Manzo’s work has been exhibited in various capacities at MoMA and the Gagosian Museum in New York.

“The exhibition at Santa Maria dei Miracoli was strongly supported by the rector of the church, Father Ercole Ceriani; meeting with the strong support of Monsignor Daniele Belgiori, Auxiliary Bishop of the Diocese of Rome of the Central Sector, the approval of Fr Giuseppe Lorizio, Director of Culture, as well as the approval of the liturgical service of the Vicariate of Rome. It received permission from the Office of Cultural Heritage. I never imagined that I would find that my artistic language could be in tune with the biblical message,” concludes Marco Manzo. For me it was a happy surprise, opening up new artistic and human perspectives. For this, I thank everyone who worked to make this event a success.”

