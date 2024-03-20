Mistakes, jokes, or genuine reactions. The history of Italian television is dotted with incidents, more or less serious or embarrassing. The gaffe about Fiorello and the daughter of the Tg2 presenter, Piergiorgio Giacovazzo – on which Rai has initiated disciplinary proceedings – is therefore only the last on the list and there are some that have even shaken Italian politics. Here is a quick overview of the most sensational gaffes, many of which were discovered by the satirical news program ‘Striscia la Notizia’ which has made it its own trademark: in over three decades, it has broadcast around 700 of them.

In the beginning it was Occhetto…

Let’s start from 1994. During the Raitre broadcast ‘Milano, Italia’, Achille Occhetto, leader of the Democratic Party of the Left, let slip an irreverent comment about Michele Santoro and his program ‘Il Rosso e il Nero’: “”Even the Red and Black (Michele Santoro’s broadcast shamelessly considered close to Occhetto’s party) is wrong, I’m breaking my ass”. In the same year, Gigi Marzullo caused a sensation when, during his program ‘Mezzogiorno e vicini con…’, he made advances to the television journalist, Ilaria Moscato.

Buttiglione and the mess

’94 also brought about the mother of all political mix-ups. Rocco Buttiglione, secretary of the Popular Party, proposed an unexpected political alliance to Antonio Tajani (at the time spokesperson for Forza Italia). This outburst, which involved two opposing sides, caused a political earthquake and led, in December of the same year, to the fall of the first Berlusconi government.

The following year, on Italia 1, the former Minister of Justice, Alfredo Biondi (FI) goes freewheeling with Vittorio Sgarbi and has a ‘good word’ for everyone: from Indro Montanelli to Silvio Berlusconi who is defined as ” One who is not a top.” In 1997 it was the turn of Franco Frattini and Pierluigi Borghini (Forza Italia) who, thinking of not being listened to, said what they really thought of the candidates of their political party and their allies: “Cialtroni, ready to betray from tomorrow”.

The furious Insinna

Ten years later, the furious Flavio Insinna took center stage on ‘Affari Tui’, accused by ‘Striscia la Notizia’ of insulting the contestants of his show with abusive phrases. A sensational ‘behind the scenes’ is the recent one of Andrea Giambruno which led to the break with the prime minister, Giorgia Meloni.

Bianca Berlinguer’s off at the end of the recording of ‘Prima di tomorrow’ on Retequattro is from a few months ago. The journalist vents about the work of the editorial team (“There wasn’t a decent piece”) and threatens: “These are my last 3 days, until Friday, then it’s over.”

He remains the king…

But the true king of Italian television is Emilio Fede: as director of Tg4 he made history with his reproaches to collaborators, correspondents and technicians. Among the most memorable moments, his exclamation: “What a piece of shit”.