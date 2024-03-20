Terracina, March 20, 2024 – During the night in Terracina, carabinieri from the local station invaded Via della Stazione, the railway station, where the body of an undocumented foreign citizen was discovered.

A direct investigation carried out by soldiers of the NORM Operations Division of the Terracina Company in collaboration with Armagh employees from the Rome Scientific Investigation Group – Preventive Fingerprinting Unit, allowed the man to be identified as an Indian citizen born in 1981, with no fixed place of residence. The CC Station of Terracina, together with the competent judicial authorities, is carrying out a more in-depth investigation in order to establish the exact cause of the incident.

