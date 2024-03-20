In recent years, the video of a teacher throwing her primary school students’ notebooks on the ground went viral on social networks, provoking the anger of thousands of users over the treatment of her students.

Given the reprehensible acts by the teacher at the ‘Lázaro Cárdenas’ Primary School in Toluca, State of Mexico, parents and the student community showed their anger, for which reason she was reported and later fired.

The sample was identified on social networks as Scarlet Overa, who has already been removed from said campus by the Secretariat of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation of the State of Mexico due to the video that went viral.

It was a student from that same classroom who decided to record this event, in which you can see that the teacher is sitting at her desk grading the notebooks. At the moment of finishing grading one of the notebooks is thrown to the floor by the teacher, seconds later a student gets up and picks it up.

A video also circulated in which a mother of a student mentioned that this is not the first time that these types of events have happened, as she assured that there are more teachers from other grades who also carry out these types of acts against the students.

MF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions