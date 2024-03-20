Tax, in the Revenue Agency’s plan appointments and services via web to eliminate queues at the counters

On the one hand, tax controls and ‘collaborative’ discussions with taxpayers, on the other, greater attention to services, which are becoming increasingly telematic and by appointment. This is the profile of the Revenue Agency’s activity contained in the 2024-26 plan just defined which estimates collections of 11.1 billion in 2024, 11.2 billion in 2025 and 11.3 billion in 2024. In the Plan an improvement in quality of investigations and a drive towards spontaneous compliance and compliance with taxpayers. This year, 320 thousand substantial checks are expected in one year to verify direct taxes, VAT and various tax credits. Added to these are 65-75 thousand taxpayers who will be subjected to analysis together with the Financial Police. On the service front, the Agency aims to provide 90% of its services by appointment.

The share of use of telematic services compared to the total will also grow: it will be 87% this year and then rise to 89% in 2026. The flagship, obviously, is the pre-compiled service which this year will also make use of a ‘guided’ procedure with simple questions. The agency estimates that this year there will be 24.5 million taxpayers who will use it to grow to 25.1 million in 2026. There will be 4.7 million taxpayers who do the sending themselves without contacting accountants or Caf. 2024, 4.9 in 2025 and 5.1 in 2026. But using the form already completed (in which the data entered is on average equal to 87-90% of the total data) this year there are also 19.8 million intermediaries who will become 20 million from next year.