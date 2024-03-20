Tarquinia, March 20, 2024 – On March 17, the exhibition of the photo competition “Emilio Valerioti” opened at the DH Lawrence. The ceremony was attended, among others, by Tarquinia’s vice-mayor Luigi Serafini and some members of the city council. At 49 Via Umberto I, 149 images from 77 non-professional photographers registered for the 13th edition will be on display until March 24.

“We have also created a junior category,” says competition organizer Maria Antonietta Valerioti. Among the participants we have six children aged 10 to 11 years old who sent us photos.” The exhibition can be visited every day until March 24, when the awards ceremony will take place, chosen by a jury consisting of photographers Cristiano Morbidelli, Carlo Panza and Francesca Mauri, multimedia designer Tiziano Crescia, choreographer Antonio Natali, stylist Roberto Prili di Rado, artist Barbara Mellase and journalist Fabrizio Ercolani.

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.