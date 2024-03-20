“I’m autistic.” For Tallulah Willis, an Instagram video of her with her father Bruce Willis turned into a revelation. The 30-year-old daughter of ‘Die Hard’ star and actress Demi Moore revealed that she was diagnosed with autism last year. On her Instagram she posted a video of her younger self in her father’s arms while he answered questions at a red carpet premiere. In the clip, the younger Willis runs her hands over her father’s head, touching his ears.

“Tell me you’re autistic without telling me you’re autistic,” he wrote in the post’s caption. When an Instagram follower asked about Willis’ autism diagnosis, she responded, “First time sharing my diagnosis publicly.” “I discovered this this summer and it changed my life,” she replied in a comment that got more than 1,000 likes.

What is autism

Autism is a neurological and developmental condition that affects the way people interact, communicate, learn and behave. People living with autism experience the condition in different ways and may fall into various parts of the autism spectrum.

Tallulah and her sisters, including Rumer Willis, have shared photos and videos of their father during his ongoing battle with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. The star, who turned 69 on Tuesday, was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022 and frontotemporal dementia in 2023.