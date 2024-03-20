loading…

Taiwan showcases its achievements in gender equality to the world. Photo/Reuters

TAIPEI – Taiwan is holding Gender Equality Week in New York. It was an effort to showcase women’s economic achievements and gender equality to the world

This year’s “Taiwan Gender Equality Week” series of activities by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was held in New York, United States (US), in conjunction with the 68th UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) conference.

The highlight of the activity was the “Taiwan Main Stage and Taiwan Cultural Night”, which was held at the Taiwan representative office in New York on the evening of March 13, US Eastern time, with the theme “Fostering Women and Girls’ Financial Resilience”.

The forum was attended by Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini Thulisile Dladla, President of the Taiwan Finance and Banking Academy Hank CC Huang, political figures from friendly countries, as well as representatives of international NGOs. They were present to deliver keynote speeches and participate in dialogues to address the international community. Various levels of society attended the event with very enthusiastic responses.

Head of Taiwan’s representative office in New York James KJLee in his speech stated that Taiwan is a leader in promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Lee emphasized that Taiwan will continue to work with international partners to eliminate discriminatory laws, norms and social practices to increase women’s access to financial resources.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Envoy of the Marshall Islands to the UN, Amatlain Elizabeth Kabua, in her speech said that Taiwan is an important development partner for the Marshall Islands and they have jointly established the “Women’s Entrepreneurship Microloan Revolving Fund” to concretely implement women’s economic empowerment.

Taiwan has many things worth sharing with the world. Only when the UN approves Taiwan’s membership will decision-making towards small countries become more equal, inclusive and correct, he said.

Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini Thulisile said in his first speech that his country is a loyal ally of Taiwan, and Taiwan is also an important partner in Eswatini’s economic cooperation and development.