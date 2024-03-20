Stellantis is putting the 986 Maserati workers in Mirafiori on a solidarity contract until the end of the year

Stellantis will resort to solidarity contracts with the Mirafiori body shops until the end of 2024. This is provided for in the agreement signed today by the management of Stellantis’ Turin production hub with the plant unions, valid from 2 April to 31 December. A total of 968 workers employed on Maserati lines are affected by the measure. The unions make this known.

“We appreciate that CEO Tavares considers Mirafiori a pillar of Stellantis in Europe, but if new models do not arrive, we will have to deal with an increase in shock absorbers, a reduction in wages and a situation that will be increasingly complicated for workers in the sector automotive Turin”, comments the general secretary Luigi Paone for the Turin Uilm who adds “with the start of the solidarity contracts in Maserati, we strongly reiterate that institutions and the company must clarify the future of Mirafiori”.

“The use of the solidarity contract requested today for the Mirafiori plant for almost 1000 workers who work on the Maserati line constitutes a warning that the government implements not only the incentives announced several times but also the additional resources to support the automotive industry in the difficult transition path”. Thus Rocco Cutrí, general secretary of Fim Torino, and Igor Albera, secretary responsible for the union’s auto sector.

“On the part of Stellantis, it is more necessary than ever to overcome declarations and move on to facts through the industrialization of products starting from Mirafiori and maintaining the production mission of the plant”, add the two Fim trade unionists.

At Stellantis “we ask for a lot of concreteness, it is necessary that the declarations are followed by concrete facts”. Thus the president of Piedmont, Alberto Cirio, who when asked about the declarations of CEO Tavares and the announcement of solidarity contracts in Mirafiori, adds “one day we were reassured but then it is necessary for these reassurances to have their effects on the ground, the which means employment and greater car production.”

Fiat 500 thermal in production in Mirafiori

Recent rumors also suggest that Mirafiori’s future will not be driven by the electric market, but could instead find support in the older three-cylinder engine until 2035. Stellantis could move production of the endothermic Fiat 500 from Poland to Mirafiori, with an estimated project of 175 thousand cars per year, offering economic relief to the plant for the foreseeable future.