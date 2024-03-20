After the country’s presidential candidate, Xóchitl Gálvez, invited her supporters to order a coffee on her behalf at the popular Starbucks chain, it was the coffee shop itself that denied that the challenge put forward by the candidate was supported by them.

The controversy arose after cup designs with the hashtag #Xochitl2024 circulated online, with the purpose of promoting the message “coffee without fear.”

The presidential candidate of the Fuerza y ​​Corazón por México coalition, Xóchitl Gálvez, invited her followers to order a “coffee without fear”, upload a photo and tag it on social networks.

The above arose after the proposal of the Mexican Civil Society Organization to the international coffee chain Starbucks about releasing a commemorative cup or glass that has the name of the opposition presidential candidate.

Xóchitl Gálvez explained that the dynamic consists of buying a coffee in any establishment and ordering it with an X, a heart or with the name of the candidate.

The “coffee without fear” arises from its campaign slogan “For a Mexico without fear.”

“This way more people will see us. Upload your photo and tag me,” Gálvez asked on his X account.

They ask for a Starbucks glass with the name of Xóchitl Gálvez

After the proposal shared on social networks, X users published design options that the glasses could have to refer to the electoral candidate.

They also created the hashtag #StarbucksVamosTazaXG.

