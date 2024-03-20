Spohr: “Optimistic about Italy, we want the EU to be ok as soon as possible”

“We want to close the agreement” with Ita, obtaining the green light from the European Commission, “as soon as possible and I am still optimistic because every politician I speak to in Berlin, in Rome and also in Brussels understands that Ita deserves a future, the The Italian economy deserves to be connected in the future too, and the cooperation between Lufthansa and ITA is the answer.”

Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr said this, speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the Aviation Summit in Brussels, organized by Airlines for Europe. “I wouldn’t work in aviation if I wasn’t an optimistic person,” Spohr added