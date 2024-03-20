Home Technology

SpaceX’s involvement in US military and intelligence projects reveals an increasingly close link between Elon Musk’s space company and the

Five different sources (kept anonymous) told US news agency Reuters that SpaceX is building a network of hundreds of spy satellites under a classified contract with a US intelligence agency, demonstrating the deepening ties between billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s space company and national security agencies. The sources reportedly said the network will be built by SpaceX’s Starshield business unit under a $1.8 billion contract signed in 2021 with the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), an intelligence agency that operates spy satellites.

SpaceX: the key role in US military and intelligence projects

The plans show the extent of SpaceX’s involvement in U.S. military and intelligence projects and illustrate a larger Pentagon investment in vast low-orbit satellite systems aimed at supporting ground forces. If successful, the program would significantly advance the U.S. government and military’s ability to rapidly locate potential targets nearly anywhere in the world, according to the sources. The contract signals growing intelligence confidence in a company whose owner has clashed with the Biden administration and sparked controversy over its use of Starlink satellite connectivity in the war in Ukraine. The Wall Street Journal reported in February about the existence of a classified $1.8 billion Starshield contract with an undisclosed intelligence agency, without specifying the program’s purposes. The construction of a network of spy satellites under a classified contract with the National Reconnaissance Office demonstrates the strategic importance assigned to SpaceX in the context of national security. This development raises questions about the evolving relationship between the private and public sectors in the field of security and intelligence, as well as the ethical and geopolitical implications related to the use of space technology for surveillance and national security purposes.

