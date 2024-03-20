loading…

Shia militias in Iraq successfully launched a drone attack on Ben Gurion airport in Israel. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – A Shiite militia group in Iraq that is part of the Islamic Resistance claims its fighters attacked Ben Gurion Airport, Israel, twice in one week using drones.

Iraq’s resistance allowed the attack on Israel which launched a genocidal war against the people of Gaza.

“Islamic Resistance fighters in Iraq, at dawn today, Tuesday (20/3/2024), targeted Ben-Gurion airport in the Zionist depths using drones,” said the Iraqi Resistance statement, reported by Press TV.

The militia also confirmed its commitment to attack enemy strongholds, as part of the second phase of operations to support the Palestinian people in Gaza.

In response to Israel’s massacre of innocent Palestinian civilians, the second phase of the Iraqi Resistance operation has begun which includes the imposition of a blockade on Israeli maritime navigation in the Mediterranean and the suspension of services to Israeli ports.

The resistance also attacked the same airport on March 12 using drones.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq says it will continue its attacks on Israeli targets until the regime stops its genocide in Gaza.

The strikes also hit major American military bases in Syria and Iraq amid anger over US support for Israel’s onslaught in Gaza.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq says American occupation forces understand only the language of violence, and condemned the killing of an anti-terror commander in eastern Baghdad.