Invades the oncoming lane, 46-year-old dies stuck between the sheets of her vehicle: investigations underway

A very serious road accident occurred yesterday morning, Tuesday 19 March, in the province of Rome. Unfortunately, a 46-year-old suffered the worst, getting stuck between the sheets of her vehicle and practically dying instantly.

The police intervened on site and are currently working to try to understand the dynamics. Above all, any responsibilities. They had to close the road to traffic for some time, to allow rescuers to intervene, but also to take the necessary findings.

According to information released by some local media, the drama occurred yesterday morning, Tuesday 19 March. Precisely in via Prenestrina Nuova, in the Monte Compatri area, a municipality located in the province of Rome. There were 3 cars involved in the accident. The only one that seems to have caused the accident, however, is a 36-year-old Roman and would have invaded the oncoming lane.

Two other vehicles were also involved in the impact. A Mercedes with a couple of elderly gentlemen on board, and a Ford Fiesta with the 46-year-old woman driving. However, it was the latter who remained stuck between the sheets of her vehicle. Passers-by immediately asked the police for intervention.

The death of the 46-year-old after the accident and the relevant investigations

CREDIT: ALL IN 4K

The officers quickly realized that the situation was desperate. For this reason they asked for the intervention of the Fire Brigade, who soon arrived on site. Consequently, they worked for a long time to free her and subsequently entrusted her to the health workers.

However, despite the desperate resuscitation efforts, there was nothing left that could be done for her. They had no choice but to declare her death.

The police are also working on the accident and are trying to reconstruct what happened. The hypothesis is that a 36-year-old crossed into the oncoming lane and therefore caused the accident. There will be further updates on this heartbreaking episode soon.