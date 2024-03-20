Cerveteri, March 20, 2024 – “After Cherenova’s meeting in recent days, a second public meeting with citizens on the topic of security was held at the Largo Giordano Multipurpose Center in Valcanneto. An information and awareness initiative strongly supported by our administration along with the police of our territory and which we want to gradually expand to all other villages to ensure greater safety and peace of mind for the community.” This was stated by Elena Gubetti, mayor of Cerveteri, on the sidelines of a public meeting held in Valcanneto, which was also attended by councilors and several municipal councilors and delegates.

“Security is a topic that directly affects everyone,” said Mayor Gubetti, “and it is for this reason, in agreement with the police, that we organized this meeting. There are very important cooperative relationships with the carabinieri, the state police and the local police: as mayor I have always found them in maximum readiness.

The meeting also provided the opportunity to discuss various topics in depth with the authorities who are involved on various fronts and who have significantly increased control in our city and especially in the villages in recent months. For this I would like to thank them, and in particular the police inspector Fiorenzo Somma, captain Mattia Bologna, the commander of the carabinieri company Civitavecchia and the local police chief of Cerveteri, Cinzia Lucetti, who immediately expressed their readiness to take part in the event. meetings in Cherenova and Valcanneto and cooperate in further meetings like this one.”

