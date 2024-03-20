The brown snake’s bites caused the 47-year-old to suffer cardiac arrest, and he died in his wife’s arms

A heroic act that cost him his life. This is what happened to a 47-year-old Australian named Jerromy Brooks yesterday, Tuesday 19 March. After removing a venomous reptile from a nursery, the snake allegedly bit him on the arm. The poison injection later proved fatal.

Jerromy Brooks, a 47-year-old Australian, probably saved the lives of some children, but put his own at risk. The tragedy occurred yesterday, Tuesday 19 March in Deeragun, a suburb of Townsville, a city in the Queensland region on the north-east coast of Australia.

According to a local newspaper, a relative of one of the children in a local nursery called him in the morning to ask for help in removing a reptile present in the facility. The man, although not an animal rights activist or expert on dangerous animals, rushed to the scene and captured the snake by putting it in his bag.

The animal, which turned out to be a brown snake, the second most venomous species in the world, bit him several times on the left arm during the capture. Probably unaware, Jerromy then returned home and told his wife what happened, while the reptile was still in his bag.

Shortly thereafter he began to feel ill. His wife bandaged his arm and then tried to resuscitate him when he lost consciousness, waiting for the help she called for to arrive. When paramedics arrived, the man’s condition was already critical and he was already in cardiac arrest. Shortly afterwards the 47-year-old’s heart stopped forever.

The venom of the brown snake, as stated by Timothy Jackson, an evolutionary toxinologist from the Australian Venom Research Unit at the University of Melbourne, is one of the most lethal on the planet. In fact, it contains a mixture of toxins that affects blood clotting and damages vessels, also compromising blood pressure to the point of causing collapse or cardiac arrest.