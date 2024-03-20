Sandokan is back on TV. And the Turkish actor Can Yaman, ‘heir’ of Kabir Bedi, will take on the role of the Malaysian tiger. Filming of the series produced by Lux Vide, a Fremantle group company, in collaboration with Rai Fiction will begin at the end of April. The series, an adaptation of the historical saga written by Emilio Salgari, will also have sets in Calabria, where – in the industrial area of ​​Lamezia Terme, which will act as the backdrop for part of the filming – the reconstruction of the English colony of Labuan has recently begun, the place where Salgari set the novels of the Malay cycle. Lux ‘arrives’ in this region for the first time, with the support of the Film Commission and the Calabria Region, crucial partners for the operation.

“Sandokan is a great entertainment project that will make viewers dream, taking them to distant and uncontaminated worlds, gathering the whole family in front of the TV – declared Luca Bernabei, CEO of Lux Vide – The series has gone through a long development process that has made it possible to adapt the iconic Sandokan saga into an international TV series with a highly contemporary approach”. Great satisfaction from the director of Rai Fiction, Maria Pia Ammirati: “Sandokan is back! The joy of the announcement of the start of filming – she states – is combined with that of the return of an extraordinary title in the history of Rai in a totally renewed version. A great event that will illuminate the next season of public service.”

“This is an important project that the Film Commission Foundation has decided to develop, both from an industrial and promotional point of view, with a top-level partner in the audiovisual sector – added Luciano Vigna, General Director of the Calabria Film Commission. – With the Lux backlot which will host the sets of the prestigious series, a first phase of construction of the film studios is inaugurated in the former Sir industrial area of ​​Lamezia Terme which, in parallel, in recent days has started the construction of the sound stages and post-production studios. Filming of the series will also involve other locations in the region, along the coasts and in inland areas, so as to allow wider promotion of the image and landscape of our beautiful Calabria”.