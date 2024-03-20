“The pantomime of Minister Salvini and the whole “carroccio” continues in the debate about traffic rules. In fact, yesterday the discussion in the Chamber of Deputies of the government’s possible changes to this article ended. 85 CDS regarding penalties for rentals with a driver. Sanctions that lead to the closure of NCC companies for a period of 2 to 8 months with revocation of the registration certificate for any type of violation.” Luca Notarbartolo, President of the Ncc Italia Association, spoke in a press release

“Words in the wind,” continues Notarbartolo, “is the Minister of the Northern League who, in July 2023, assured us of his desire to return to the law. The same as Dr. Elena Griglio, the legislative head of MIT, who, at an open table on February 8, 2024 with Taxi and the NCC, gave assurances of the government’s readiness to intervene in the sanctions system provided for by the Road Traffic Regulations. Yesterday’s speech by the Honorable Furgiuele (LEGA), who in the Chamber of Deputies spoke with no small amount of embarrassment about the desire to present an agenda that would oblige the government to address this problem, bordered on the absurd. Do the League and the members of the Northern League know that they represent the force of the majority and that their secretary is the Minister of Transport and the Deputy Prime Minister?

“Rental with driver is tired of ridicule, of being a bargaining chip for electoral purposes,” concludes the president of the Ncc Italia Association, “of being hostage to those who believe that the votes of a handful of taxi drivers are more important than the voices of the interests of consumers , businesses, families and the mobility system of the entire country. The Ncc Italia association, together with Anitrav, ASINCC, the Aviation Committee and the Transport System, will again take to the streets on March 25th with a procession of cars that will pass through Rome and end in Piazza della Repubblica. In this case, we will express all our indignation to the Minister, who, apparently, does not know the meaning of the term “third party”.