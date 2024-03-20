Fiumicino, March 20, 2024 – Students who benefit society with their “special” actions: the search has begun for potential candidates for the Salvo D’Acquisto Award, an initiative created by the Salvo D’Acquisto pharmacy in Palidoro. , Piccoli Library, Coastal Eco-Museum and Saxophone Museum.

“An ideal candidate,” explains the doctor. Tortorici is a boy or girl between the ages of 11 and 19 who has done or is doing something in his own way that makes him different: we talk about social, environmental, educational issues, as well as all aspects that concern the community.

The research starts with schools, but we intend to dig deeper to also get news of young people attending middle or high schools who may be doing something worthwhile without their teachers or classmates knowing.”

This is one of the ways,” the doctor emphasizes. Cruelty – to bring out good deeds or praiseworthy behavior that often go unnoticed. We therefore invite anyone who has a young person in mind or has noteworthy information to send a report to Farmaciasalvodavventura@gmail.com so that we can evaluate the various entries based on which the jury will determine the winner. The award presentation will be presided over by writer Rita Pomponio, the only biographer accredited by the D’Acquisto family.”

