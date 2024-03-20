loading…

Head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergey Naryshkin said France was preparing to deploy 2,000 troops to Ukraine. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – Head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergey Naryshkin said France was preparing its troops to deploy to Ukraine.

According to him, Paris is preparing to deploy as many as 2,000 troops to Kyiv.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Russian spy boss said the French Armed Forces had become concerned by the increasing number of French citizens killed in Ukraine.

“The level of casualties is suspected to have exceeded a psychological threshold and could trigger protests,” he said, adding that President Emmanuel Macron’s government was hiding this information and delaying when it should be revealed.

According to Naryshkin, the French military is concerned about the government’s plans to send a contingent to Ukraine, considering that such an operation would be difficult to carry out without Russia’s knowledge.

“The French army will indeed be a legitimate priority target for attacks by the Russian Armed Forces,” said Naryshkin, as quoted by Russia Today, Wednesday (20/3/2024).

The SVR Chief’s remarks came as French Army chief of staff General Pierre Schill said in an interview on Tuesday that France was ready to take part in the toughest battle militarily, and was ready to face any international developments.

He added that Paris could raise 20,000 troops within 30 days and 60,000 troops by joining divisions from other NATO allies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also claimed this week that Western mercenaries, including French nationals, were being killed in Ukraine in large numbers.