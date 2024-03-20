Russia, Putin puts his hand to the “magic circle”. Opponents of the war in Ukraine say goodbye

Vladimir Putin’s reconfirmation in the Kremlin until 2030 changes everything. The Tsar, who was very strong even before the vote, now really has his hands free after receiving 88% of the votes and is thinking about major changes in the government. Three important figures are at greatest risk. Putin, according to a report in the National Daily, appears determined to carry out a clean sweep of his government, eliminating those who have disappointed him, those who do not approve of a special military operation in Ukraine (ie war) and those who hope for it. his time will finally come. Starting with the last, that middle-aged generation, which for years in the corridors of power hoped that the old war, that is, the president and his magic circle, would go away.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu are also at risk. It must be said that in some cases, for example, in the case of the head of diplomacy, Qn continues, a replacement will be perceived as a gift. Lavrov has long expressed his desire to resign and, despite official statements, he would happily do without both the war in Ukraine and the presenteeism of his press secretary Maria Zakharova.