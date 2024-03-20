loading…

Russia and France are on the brink of war after Paris said it was ready to engage in combat to defend Ukraine. Photo/REUTERS

PARIS – Russia and France are on the brink of war after the Paris military announced it was ready to go to war to defend Ukraine.

“French troops are ready,” French Army Chief of Staff General Schill told Le Monde.

“Whatever developments in the international situation, France can be assured: their army will respond,” he continued.

In recent weeks, French President Emmanuel Macron has repeatedly refused to rule out the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine to help Kyiv in its fight against Moscow, which he describes as an enemy of Paris.

Read Also

France has ignored Russian President Vladimir Putin’s warning to NATO that a direct clash between Moscow and NATO would be a step towards World War III.

France is the main member of NATO that has nuclear weapons.

Head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergey Naryshkin said France was preparing its troops to deploy to Ukraine.

According to him, Paris is preparing to deploy as many as 2,000 troops to Kyiv.

“The French army would indeed be a legitimate priority target for attacks by the Russian Armed Forces,” said Naryshkin.