“We didn’t talk about anything else at school,” says Sien Hulskamp, ​​20, at a Tuesday night protest organized by rapper Ronnie Flex. “This could be a turning point, and we hope that artists will be seen more as people rather than products.”

Hulskamp is one of about one hundred and fifty people on Schouburgplein in Rotterdam, a significant number of whom were members of the media, who responded to Ronnie Flex’s call to protest against his former record label Top Notch. Flex is unhappy with the contract he signed with Top Notch in 2012 due to the small share he was paid. According to Flex (stage name of Ronell Plasschaert (31)), he completed “75 percent of the work” and received only 8 percent of the fee. Flex broke through in 2014 with “Drank & Drugs,” a hit he made with Lil Klein. His album Rémi (2017) reached platinum status. “I listened to Remy and thought to myself, damn, I never had any of this,” Flex said Tuesday about why he started the protest.

The Rotterdam musician parted ways with the label in 2021 and filed a lawsuit against them, which he lost in January. In anticipation of the lawsuit, Top Notch increased its royalty percentage to 20 percent. He rejected it.

Flex is attractive and has been highly critical of Top Notch on social media in recent days, which had a temporary event in Rotterdam. The goal, he said, was to raise awareness and “prevent young artists from signing a stranglehold contract.” During the event in Rotterdam, a video clip was immediately recorded for his new song “Kees Closed”, a so-called diss track addressed to the owner of the Top Notch label, Kees de Koning.

Legendary moment

The one hundred and fifty people in attendance weren’t the thousands Flex said he was expecting, but it was still a “legendary moment,” according to fan Halskamp. He writes music himself under the pseudonym XNMI and is a second-year student at the Hermann Brod Academy. Ronnie Flex is a great source of inspiration for him, and he is currently even in talks with Vincent Patty (Jiggy Jae), the general manager of Top Notch, about a possible contract. “That’s true,” he laughs, “but today I think it’s much more about movement. That young artists are starting to think more about what they paint and with whom. Either way, it makes me think. I hope that this is what Ronnie is doing and that this is not just his personal business.”

Since Flex has filed an appeal and the case is back in court, Top Notch does not want to respond through the media at this time, the label told NRC. They are waiting for the verdict.

However, Flex hasn’t escaped any criticism on social media because isn’t this move a little crooked? Why sign such an agreement if you do not agree with it? Flex responded to Threads: “Why isn’t anyone talking about the person who makes a deal like that and actually applies it to another person?” He also states that not everyone has people who can help with such matters, especially at such a young age (he was 20 years old at the time of signing). “I just came straight from the community center as a self-made man.”

The relationship between a young up-and-coming artist and a major, established label is almost always skewed.

Spirit of time

Bjorn Schipper of Plus One Legal, a lawyer who has worked in the music world for over twenty years and was not involved in the Flex case, argues that these types of contracts are not unusual in the music world, but the question is whether they are ethical and fair. Schipper: “The judge should have looked at this more closely. In short, the decision hinges almost entirely on rejecting the argument that Flex didn’t know what he was signing because he was young and didn’t hire a lawyer. The judge didn’t agree with it because he was an adult and had a manager.”

According to Schipper, the judge should have taken into account the spirit of the times. The music industry has changed since 2012: streaming was not as big yet, and revenues could not yet be accurately estimated. “Is an 8 percent fee still reasonable? Is it fair to have a contract for four albums, a lifelong stay in the music world? And why was the 20 percent that Top Notch later offered Flex reasonable? Why is 30/70, 40/60 or 50/50 unfair? Following the appeal, Flex will once again have the opportunity to do his homework, especially given the new Copyright Contracts Act, which has recently been tightened. This law precisely serves to improve the situation of artists in such situations.”

According to Schipper, a broader public discussion on the issue is important because the relationship between a young up-and-coming artist and a major, established label is almost always skewed. “This protest is unique in the Dutch music world, maybe it will change something.”

Share Write to the editor