“As the Order of Doctors of Rome we think about protecting citizens. Poorly paid services automatically have repercussions on the quality of the service itself, but also on the times and ways in which it is provided. Hence our concern. The other aspect that should not be underestimated is that it affects both the public and private sectors, because these tariffs are reimbursed for the private sector but also for the public sector. And obviously even doctors and health workers who work within these structures, having to have a salary also linked to the issue of quotas, would clearly not be paid in the appropriate manner as it should be, which would also have repercussions in the future on their pensions and workplaces”. Antonio Magi, president of the Order of Doctors of Rome, told Adnkronos on the occasion of the first major national initiative which was held this morning at the Brancaccio Theater in Rome with the most representative categories of analysis laboratories gathered under a the single acronym, Uap – Union of clinics and clinics to give voice to what will happen to local healthcare with the entry of the tariffs imposed by the new nomenclature, starting from 1 April 2024.

In addition to “thinking about protecting operators”, for Magi “it is certainly necessary to review the tariffs”. A “proposal we can make is to postpone it to the end of the year and in the meantime find a stopgap solution, possibly if it is only a problem of financial coverage, and at the same time therefore guarantee the citizen who has the right to receive benefits immediately, without lists expected and certainly of quality” he concludes.