Rome, March 20, 2024 – In recent days, investigators from the Monte Mario police station, at the disposal of the operational department, intervened in a pharmacy located in Largo Cervinia, when the pharmacist reported the presence of a customer who presented two prescriptions for drugs. dubious origin.

Police arrived at the scene and found that the buyer, a 21-year-old Italian man, had two prescriptions written by a doctor who had ceased practicing about 2 years ago; Shortly thereafter, agents were able to contact the aforementioned retired physician, who reported that he did not recognize the prescriptions in question and also denied that they contained a regional code.

After the identification phases, operators reported that the 21-year-old was at large as he was seriously suspected of a crime involving forgery of materials committed by a private individual.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still provides for three degrees of sentencing.

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.