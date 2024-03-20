“I am here to express my solidarity with the category and to communicate the results of a dialogue I had with the Minister of Health Schillaci, available to postpone the provision relating to the new tariff nomenclature because he is very clear that in-depth studies must be carried out and that there ‘it is necessary to find the right drop point on the price list. I don’t know the timing, the important thing is that the postponement arrives and that that period is used well to arrive at a solution that allows on the one hand to protect the work of the operators and on the other to provide answers to the community”. The president of the Lazio Region Francesco Rocca said this while speaking this morning at the first major national initiative which was held at the Teatro Brancaccio in Rome with the most representative categories of analysis laboratories gathered under the acronym, Uap – Union of clinics and polyclinics, to give voice to what will happen to local healthcare with the introduction of the tariffs imposed by the new nomenclature, starting from 1 April 2024.

Rocca thus announced the agreement reached with Minister Schillaci for “the postponement of the application of the new health nomenclature in order to reopen the technical table for the revision of tariffs”.