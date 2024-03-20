Athens, March 20, 2024 – Everything is ready for the new season of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup. The first stage of the World Cup will be held in Athens and Greece, Italy is still aiming for the podium.

The competition will be held from March 22 to 24, and the current vice-world champion Sofia Refaeli and Milena Baldassari will compete in the individual competition. In the team race, the Azzurro delle ‘Farfalle’ team will take to the square, consisting of Alessia Maurelli, Martina Centofanti, Agnese Duranti, Laura Paris and Daniela Mogurian.

The first two days will be dedicated to the first and second stages of the two general competitions, respectively. The final will take place on the final day.

Competition program – coni.it

Friday, March 22 (first stage of individual and team all-around)

– Qualification with hoop and ball (10.00-11.57/Group A)

– Qualification with hoop and ball (12.15-14.06/Group B)

– Qualification with hoop and ball (14:45-16:36/group C)

– Qualifying 5 laps (17.30-18.15/Group A)

— Qualifying 5 rounds (18.30-19.10/Group B)

Saturday, March 23 (second stage of individual and team all-around)

– Clubs and ribbon qualification (10.00-11.51/group B)

– Clubs and ribbon qualification (12.05-13.56/Group C)

– Qualification with clubs and ribbon (14:45-16:42/group A)

– Qualification: 3 ribbons and 2 balls (17.00-17.40/group B)

– Qualification: 3 ribbons and 2 balls (17:55-18:40/group A)

Sunday, March 24 (individual and team finals)

– Final round (14.00-14.36)

— Final ball (14.41-15.17)

— 5 laps final (15.22-16.10)

— Key finale (16.52-17.28)

– Final recording (17:35–18:19)

— 3 ribbons and 2 balls final (18.24-19.19)

Photo: Simone Ferraro/FGI