There is a real hunger for knowledge about new vaccines. This is what emerged in the scientific meeting ‘Respiratory infections: vaccination prevention strategies and correct use of antibiotics’, which marked the start of the third edition of the project ‘The healthcare I would like…’, promoted by the Italian Society of Diseases infectious and tropical diseases (Simit) in collaboration with other scientific societies, patient associations, representatives of civil society, businesses, political decision makers, institutions, with the Ministry of Health taking an active part in facing the next challenges of the National Health Service. The event, curated by Aristea International, was held at the Cosimo Piccinno Auditorium of the Ministry of Health.

The recent cases of influenza B – we read in a note – have brought great attention to the role of vaccination against influenza, but in the appointment at the ministry the risks of other infections preventable with vaccines, not linked to directly to seasonality: respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), but also Covid, pneumococcus, herpes zoster, meningococcus. These infections pose serious risks of morbidity and mortality, especially for frail patients, the elderly and children, but can be prevented with vaccines.

“Respiratory infections represent the main cause of morbidity and mortality for fragile patients such as the elderly, immunocompromised subjects, chronically ill people and children – explains Massimo Andreoni, scientific director of Simit – whose immune defenses are weaker, causing a high number of hospitalizations, loss of working days and a significant number of deaths. The last two winters have seen the concomitance of three viruses: influenza, SarsCov-2 and Rsv, with queues until spring. To alleviate the effects of these infections it is essential to recommend surveillance and vaccination. The first is led by RespiVirNet, the integrated surveillance system coordinated by the Higher Institute of Health with the support of the ministry. Massive prevention campaigns are then needed, from seasonal vaccinations against influenza to vaccinations against Covid-19, pneumococcus , Herpes zoster, meningococcus and Rsv. Pneumococcus can cause pneumonia and cause mortality in the elderly. Covid is less scary today, but in 2023 it caused 10,500 deaths, so it is necessary to protect fragile patients with updated vaccines and with monoclonal antibodies and antiviral drugs in the indicated cases. Vaccines also offer important solutions against Herpes zoster, which generates a serious impairment of the quality of life with post-herpetic neuralgia; in cancer patients it can also delay treatment of the underlying pathology. Furthermore, vaccinations also have a function against antibiotic resistance, as they limit the inappropriate use of antibiotic therapy.”

RSV – the experts continue – in Europe causes more than 60% of acute respiratory infections in children under 5 years of age and 80% under one year of age, while in adults over 60 there are an estimated 3 million cases of acute respiratory syndromes, with more than 465 thousand hospitalizations and over 33 thousand deaths. Every year, in the Italian population over the age of 60, it is estimated that RSV causes approximately 290 thousand cases of acute respiratory infection, 26 thousand hospitalizations and 1,800 deaths in hospital. Furthermore, the infection does not confer robust long-term immunity. To date, the syncytial virus is the third most frequent cause of respiratory tract disease in adults, together with the influenza virus and Sars-CoV-2. “RSV – underlines Roberto Parrella, president of Simit – can exacerbate conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma and can lead to serious consequences such as pneumonia, hospitalization and, sometimes, even death. With the new vaccines we have tools previously unthinkable: they are indicated for passive immunization against Rsv disease in newborns from birth to 6 months of life through administration to pregnant mothers and can also be used to protect adults aged 60 years or older through immunization active. These vaccines have demonstrated remarkable efficacy and safety.”

“Against RSV – recalls Andreoni – the first vaccine for adults has recently been available in Italy, with extraordinary efficacy in subjects over 60 years of age and in those suffering from co-morbidities such as chronic respiratory diseases, heart disease, diabetes , renal failure and all immunosuppression conditions”. This is “an important step forward for the prevention of respiratory diseases in frail adult patients. It is therefore hoped that this vaccination will soon enter the national vaccination prevention plan and that it can become a widespread tool throughout the national territory”.

With the initiative ‘The healthcare I would like’ the aim is to “stimulate concrete reflection on the current infectious disease challenges – states Claudio Mastroianni, past presidents of Simit – In this first meeting we focused on vaccination prevention and antibiotic resistance. In May we will address the protection of human health in a changing world, with the consequences of climate change, conflicts, migrations, while today we already have to face the serious problem of multi-resistant microorganisms. In July we will focus our attention on clinical and social aspects, with the fight against infections such as HIV and hepatitis. In the autumn we will focus on the hospital-territory relationship to encourage the management of chronic and acute diseases in appropriate settings”.