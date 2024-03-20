loading…

Haiti is a country currently experiencing chaos. Photo/Reuters

PORT-AU-PRINCE – The religion of Haitian citizens will be discussed in this article. This country, which is located on the Caribbean Islands, is currently being hit by a wave of chaos triggered by the actions of gangsters.

According to Al Jazeera, the gangs have long opposed Prime Minister Henry, blaming him for worsening poverty. They also suggested that the violence would stop if he stepped down.

Even though Prime Minister Ariel Henry has announced his resignation, the violence committed by these gangsters has not stopped.

The latest news states that witnesses saw at least 12 bodies strewn on the Petion-Ville road, which is located just below the mountain communities of Laboule and Thomassin during this riot.

Apart from the major events currently occurring in Haiti, it would be better if we knew information regarding the demographics of this country and the religion of Haitian citizens.

The Republic of Haiti is a country in the Caribbean that covers the western part of the island of Hispaniola. With an area of ​​27,750 km2, Haiti is the third largest country in the Caribbean.

Religion of Haitian Citizens

Based on the 1987 constitution, Haiti has regulated the freedom to practice all religions. Any religious group seeking official recognition must obtain it through a multi-step registration process at the Bureau of Worship (BOW), a unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the official website of the US Department of State, out of a total population of 11.3 million (mid 2022), it was identified that the majority of Haitians adhere to Protestant Christianity with a percentage of 52% in the latest survey conducted in 2017.

Next there is Catholicism with 35%, and Vodouist 2%. In the survey, 11% of the population did not state their religious preference.

It is estimated that 60% of Protestants and evangelical Protestants in this country are members of the Protestant Federation. These include Methodists, Lutherans, Presbyterians, Pentecostals, the Salvation Army, Seventh-day Adventists, and some Baptists.

According to the president of the National Council of Haitian Muslims, there are about 10,000 adherents of the three sects of Islam, Sunni, Shia and Ahmadiyya. There is also a Jewish community of around 20 people.

That is information about the religion of Haitian citizens and their percentages. This country has a Protestant Christian majority.

(ahm)