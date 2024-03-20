The large open plaza in front of the office complex at 303 Second Street in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood is empty. The terraces of cafes and restaurants below the gleaming office buildings with hip young tech companies are empty. No one sits on the numerous benches around the fountain.

Rachel Bannister (27) and Robbie Bernal (32) can partly explain this world. According to them, when they leave the office complex after working hours, they come to the SoMa office a maximum of once a week. “It’s a beautiful place and I feel safe in the area because of the 24-hour security, but working from home is just more convenient,” says Bannister, who works for food delivery platform DoorDash. “It’s great to be able to decide when I come here.” Bernal, designer of the home shopping site Opendoor, agrees. “Most consultations have already taken place online. I almost never come to the office.”

Social media platform Reddit also has its headquarters here. The company, which debuted on the stock market on Thursday, last year left the Mid-Market area, where it leased more than 7,200 square meters in an impressive building on Market Street. Until recently, it was one of the most prominent tech offices in the city, with tenants including Uber, Block, Square and WeWork. But like Reddit, those tenants left.

In SoMa, Reddit now leases 4,300 square feet, which is 40 percent less than before. The reason for this reduction is twofold. In the fall of 2020, the company gave its 2,000 employees more freedom to work remotely. And in June last year there was a wave of layoffs of 5 percent of the staff, about ninety employees. Reddit, like many other tech companies, had tailwinds during the corona pandemic, but then a recession loomed and they had to take a step back.

In addition, the significantly reduced attractiveness of the city center plays a role. The nuisance caused by homeless people and drug addicts has been enormous for many years. When the sun sets and the guards of the Urban Alchemy district leave, this part of the city turns into an almost surreal world. Drugs are openly sold on the streets, people relieve themselves, and you see drug addicts wandering around in a highly intoxicated state, ignoring red traffic lights and speaking gibberish. Not a place where your employees like to be after working hours.

AI hype

Reddit has delayed its IPO several times in recent years. The fact that the company believes the time has come is largely due to the hype surrounding artificial intelligence (AI). This is pushing tech stocks and stock market indexes to enormous heights. Reddit, which suffered a $91 million loss on $804 million in revenue last year, is hoping to capitalize on the enthusiasm. It primarily sells advertising at present, but wants to capitalize on the AI ​​hype by selling millions of messages and user responses to artificial intelligence companies that run on large language models such as ChatGPT and Google Gemini. AI model makers are particularly interested in this content from Reddit because they represent conversations between “real” people and are therefore very valuable to chatbots, for example. Although the messages are public, unauthorized extraction of information from the Internet poses potential copyright issues for artificial intelligence companies.

Little noise

Reddit signed its first contracts for such data licenses earlier this year. Their total value was $203 million, according to a mandatory form the company filed with the SEC in late February. This year, Reddit expects to earn at least $66.4 million from these licenses. Its clients include tech giant Google. Google Vice President Rajan Patel praised Reddit’s unique role as a platform with an “incredible breadth of authentic, human conversations and experiences.”

The fact that Reddit is now going public after years of speculation about it isn’t causing much excitement in Silicon Valley. Kyle Stanford, venture capital researcher at financial data firm PitchBook: “The move is causing more excitement in the media than it is here among investors and entrepreneurs.”

Stanford notes that Reddit as a whole is worth a maximum of $6.5 billion, based on its expected initial share price of $31 to $34. That’s down 35 percent from the $10 billion the company was valued at when it last raised money from private investors in 2021. “Reddit is a strong brand and their AI revenue model is a good move. But beyond that, Reddit is a mid-sized social media company that sells ads and loses a lot of money. Even if Reddit’s IPO is very successful, it won’t immediately open the floodgates here.”

IPO is not always profitable

It takes longer for the IPOs Silicon Valley is eagerly awaiting, such as fintech company Stripe (recently valued at $65 billion) and software company Databricks ($43 billion). They have raised a lot of capital from private investors and are yet to see any benefit from listing on the stock exchange. This involves a lot of administrative hassle and the mandatory publication of company figures, with investors expecting a certain amount of growth or profit for the quarter instead of, for example, high costs of innovation.

Another disadvantage of an IPO is that the company’s stock can become a toy for investors. This happened in early 2021 to the ailing American gaming store chain GameStop via Reddit itself. Speculators eyeing bankruptcy have bet that GameStop shares will fall further. But rebellious Reddit users managed to reverse the trend: via the WallStreetBets subreddit, they urged them to buy shares of GameStop. This happened en masse, causing the price to rise and speculating short sellers to suffer large losses on their positions.

Thanks to its well-known name and – given previous valuations – a relatively low entry price, Reddit is hoping to attract a lot of interest from small investors. What’s striking about the IPO is that nearly 1.8 million shares – 8 percent of the 22 million shares available – are reserved for moderators and platform users. A smart move, says Stanford: “It’s a show of goodwill; this way they can participate in the development of Reddit. In recent years, we’ve seen what subreddits can do with stocks. The last thing a company wants to do is displease loyal users.”

Numbers about Reddit



1000000000

Since its founding in 2005, Reddit has had over 1 billion posts and 16 billion comments.

70 million

Last year, the site received an average of 70 million visitors a day, up 13 million from the year before.

450.000

Around 450,000 Dutch people use the app every day. A modest number compared to Facebook (6.6 million) or Instagram (5 million).

31-34 dollars

Reddit’s expected initial price is between $31 and $34 per share, with a high valuation of $6.5 billion.

