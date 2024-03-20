Netflix releases the official trailer and poster Rebel Moon 2: The Scar, a film arriving only on Netflix from April 19th directed by Zack Snyder, which arrives after Rebel Moon – Part 1: Daughter of Fire, which landed on Netflix last December 22nd and now available.

Trailer Rebel Moon 2: ScarfaceRebel Moon 2: Scarface, from April 19th only on Netflix.

Rebel Moon is the new science fiction saga created and directed by Zack Snyder, written by Snyder himself with Kurt Johnstad and Shay Hatten, and produced by Deborah Snyder, Eric Newman, Zack Snyder and Wesley Coller.

Making up the cast, Sofia Boutella in the role of Kora, with Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, together with Anthony Hopkins as the voice of ‘Jimmy’.

The other names present are those of Staz Nair, Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Ingvar Sigurðsson, Alfonso Herrera, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, Elise Duffy, Sky Yang, Charlotte Maggi and Ray Fisher.

Trailer Rebel Moon 2: The Scarmaker

Rebel Moon 2: The Scar continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors, ready to sacrifice everything fighting alongside the brave inhabitants of Veldt to defend a once peaceful village, where those who lost their homes in the war have found refuge against the Mother World.

“On the eve of battle, warriors must face their past, revealing one by one why they fight. When the ax of the Kingdom falls on the nascent rebellion, unbreakable bonds are formed, heroes emerge and new legends are born.”

Johnstad promises viewers will get to know a lot more about characters like Jimmy, see his story arc, and Kora, as well as a more in-depth look at the Mother World; there will be a different introduction of Noble and some minor characters like Aris (Sky Yang). It will thus be possible to understand the leitmotifs of the protagonists. There will be new characters, in favor of action and entertainment, and mythology fans will be even more satisfied.

Rebel Moon 2: The Scarmaker, from April 19th only on Netflix.